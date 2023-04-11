Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Jairam Scores...Jairam Ramesh, strictly put crisply in its correct perspective, is the best thing to happen not only to Rahul --- RahulJi, according to him --- in the to-come-or-past-20-odd years and to the Congress as well + Sonia Maino Gandhi + Priyanka Gandhi Vadra + Raihan Vadra + Maira Vadra + Robert Vadra, thanks to his donning, symbolising Pandit Chanakya cum Kautilya and his 100% fool proof, ask his 24x7 follower Chandragupta Maurya and his unsuccessful challenger + world conqueror Alexandar The Great, totally crest fallen in front of Chandragupta Maurya. Jairam Ramesh likened to Chanakya is complete with to-follow "sutras" like "Its good idea to accept the person who is beautiful from the mind", "physically beautiful wowan can give you pleasure for only one night, but mentally beautiful woman gives you pleasure for life time", "it's good idea to accept the person who is beautiful from the mind", "one small chain is enough to control a large elephant. A small lamp is enough to erase the darkness. A thunderbolt in enough to crush a large mountain. Your body, shape, size, beauty are not important. Only your strength and confidence are important", "Apart from being with bad friends, bad wife and bad disciples, it is good to be alone. Because these people worse our life rather than lighting it". There are many, many more by him being followed in toto by Rahul Gandhi as evident from marked changes from his behaviour, personality, gestures, parlance et al. From the overt all round +ve changes --- worrisome for anti-Rahul entities, swear know-alls --- in Rahul , now turned self-assured Yuppie, it is being said that indeed, Jairam Ramesh is successfully effecting +ve traits in him thereby scoring a "perfect 10", opine many.