Jailed UP MLA & son booked for gang rape

Bhadohi: A case of gang rape has been lodged against jailed MLA Vijay Mishra, his son Vishnu Mishra and another relative in Bhadohi, the police said.

A woman, in her mid-thirties lodged the report at the Gopiganj police station on Sunday, alleging that Mishra sexually assaulted her several times at gunpoint in 2014. She said that his son Vishnu Mishra and his relative Vikas Mishra also raped her.

Krishnanand Rai, inspector of Gopiganj police station, said the case was registered against Vijay Mishra, his son Vishnu Mishra and relative Vikas Mishra under sections 376D (gang-rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The alleged victim has been sent for a medical examination.

A senior police officer said the woman, who belonged to Varanasi, alleged that she was called for campaigning in Bhadohi during the 2014 general election. She alleged that when she tried to resist rape, the accused threatened to kill her.

The officer said the woman moved to Mumbai feeling threatened by the MLA fear but came back to the state to file the case when she learnt that he was in jail in another case.

Vijay Mishra was arrested in August in an alleged case of property grabbing and is currently in Agra jail.

Mishra won the 2017 assembly election as a candidate of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party.

