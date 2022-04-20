Jailed ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom, dies in London

London: Begum Kulsoom, the wife of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, died on Tuesday in London after a prolonged illness, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif said.

Kulsoom, who was under treatment at London's Harley Street Clinic since June 2014, was placed on life support earlier in the day as her health deteriorated, Geo TV reported.

The 68-year-old former first lady was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017. She married Nawaz Sharif in April 1971.