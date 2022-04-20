Jailed Don-Cum-Legislator Mukhtar Ansari, Wife Suffer Heart Attack

Lucknow: Mafia don and sitting legislator Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in the Banda, suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, officials said.

He was rushed to a medical facility in Kanpur but owing to his critical state, he is being sent to Lucknow, officials said. His wife Afsa Ansari, who went to see him at the prison, also suffered a heart stroke.

Additional Director General, Prisons, P.

K. Mishra said that Ansari's condition was serious.

The five-time legislator, who faces 16 cases of murder and attempted murder along with rioting, has been in prison for the last 12 years. He is currently Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator from Mau.

Ansari is also a prime accused in murder of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Krishnanand Rai.

Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar said that he has sought details of the incident from the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police, Banda.