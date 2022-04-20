Jagmohan Dalmiya praises IPL whistleblower, says will take proper action

New Delhi: Reacting to the fresh Indian Premier League (IPL) controversy regarding a reported attempt to fix matches, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Jagmohan Dalmiya has promised to take proper action and praised the whistleblower player, according to reports. On Friday, an unnamed Rajasthan Royals (RR) player reported that one of his Mumbai-based Ranji player had approached him to play to a �pre-decided plan� in the 2015 edition of the world's premier cricket league, which has it's share of a notorious past thanks to spot-fixing. Related Stories Fresh IPL controversy: Rajasthan Royals player claims he received offers to fix matches However, with a new regime and heightened sense of awareness, the Indian cricket board has taken new measures to counter corruption in cricket. In fact, Dalmiya has praise the RR player, who reported the matter to BCCI�s Anti-Corruption & Security Unit (ACSU). �Let me go through the reports. There�s no question of sitting idle on it. We will initiate an inquiry and the guilty will be punished,� a leading English daily quoted Dalmiya as saying. The president also said that, �Operation clean-up tops my agenda.� Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad also joined Dalmiya in hailing the whistleblower. �This is fantastic that the player has come up and informed the authorities. This is something very positive for the game of cricket. The player should be lauded and the BCCI must be praised,� Prasad said. Ex-bowling coach appreciated the board's initiative to make players aware of betting and match-fixing. �The cricket board started this awareness programme two years back, taking special classes and briefing every (first-class) player about the dos and don'ts related to betting and match-fixing. Now the players know how to deal with these situations,� he said.