Jageshwar Dham Will Be Developed Through Uttarakhand Manas Mandir Mala Yojana: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Almora (The Hawk): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Jageshwar Dham of Lord Shiva has its own distinct name in the whole country. The state government is going to develop this Dham under Manas Mandir Mala Yojana. He said that the state is on the path of continuous development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and will make its mark among the best states of the country in the 25th year of its establishment. He said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, schemes worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been approved for the state in the last five years. On Saturday, CM Dhami inaugurated the famous Shravani Mela by reaching Jageshwar Dham. Earlier, the CM prayed for the happiness, prosperity of the people of the state. In the public meeting organized on this occasion, he said that his government is working on the mantra of resolution without choice. He enumerated the achievements of many schemes like Ayushman Yojana, Atal Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana. Government is also formulating schemes in the public interest, with the implementation of the new education policy in the state, massive changes would be seen in the education system of the state he added . Uttarakhand will be the first state to implement Uniform Civil Code and for that 5-member committee has started work. Dhami said that with the implementation of this law, twenty to fifty percent of the cases will end, which will give relief to the people. During this, a total of Rs 1235.4 lakh schemes were laid and inaugurated at Jageshwar legislative assembly including the inauguration of schemes worth Rs 77.31 lakh and the foundation stone laying of schemes worth Rs 1158.09 lakh.

District In-charge Minister and Medical, Health and Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that 100 percent teachers would be deployed in the district in the coming one month. He said that for the first time adequate deployment of doctors has been made in the district. On this occasion, Jageshwar MLA Mohan Singh Mehra, Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadia, former MLA Kailash Sharma, former District Panchayat President Parvati Mehra, Mandal President Prakash Bhatt and all the office bearers were present.



