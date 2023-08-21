Jagdeep Dhankar Delivers Convocation Address At The 48th AIIMS Convocation

New Delhi (The Hawk): “Always keep your nation first, this is not optional, this is not imperative, this is the only way, all of us owe it to the nation.” This was stated by Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, Vice President of India, as he delivered the convocation address at the 48th AIIMS, New Delhi Convocation, in the presence of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and Shri SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

In his address, the Vice president said, “Those stepping out in the larger world of health sector from this prestigious institute will ever carry a message that is reflected in the motto of AIIMS: (A healthy body is the vehicle of all our virtues).” The Vice President extended his greetings to six retired faculty member, who are being conferred the life time Achievement award, and said that their life and work will inspire the students graduating today.

Congratulating the students who were taking their degrees today, the Shri Dhankar said, “Congratulations to you, your parents who you have made proud today, and the faculty and staff, which are the spinal strength of an institute.” The Vice President also acknowledged AIIMS’s commitment to create an ecosystem of excellence in healthcare, “It is heartening to see AIIMS forging partnership with other premier institutions like IITs of Delhi, Kharagpur and many other institutions within the country and abroad.”

The Vice President remarked that the convocation which was taking place after the period of 3 years, is a reminder of the Covid pandemic. “This interregnum spelt out to the world how successfully India, home to one sixth of humanity, has combated and contained Covid menace. This was primarily due to painstaking efforts of our health warriors. The vision of the Prime Minister and his innovative strategy and its seamless execution has secured unprecedented participation of the people.” Enunciating India’s efforts in fighting the covid-19 pandemic globally, the Prime Minister said, “The challenge that the pandemic presented to humanity has revealed to the world our age old civilizational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in action. It is eminently befitting that the G-20 motto "One Earth One Family One Future" is definitive of our civilization essence. It is a moment of great pride for all of us that India while effectively tackling the Covid pandemic engaged in supporting more than 100 nations by making available Covaxin under Vaccine Maitri.”

The Vice President highlighted the success of several policy initiatives in healthcare, including the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), “This monumental success of SBM not only empowers the citizens, particularly women, with dignity but also fosters the health of the community at large.” Embracing another global contribution, International Yoga Day, Shri Dhankar said that Yoga is a gift from India to the world. This celebration has ushered in a positive transformation in the health and well-being of individuals worldwide. The Vice President further said that the establishment of a separate AYUSH Ministry signifies a dedication to holistic approaches to well-being, integrating traditional and modern practices for comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Shri Dhankar stressed on the role of healthcare providers in society and said, “Everything in life can be regained – a wife, a kingdom, a friend, and wealth. However, the body stands as an exception, unreplaceable and priceless, which is why the role that healthcare providers play in society is irreplaceable. Drawing from the timeless wisdom encapsulated in the Sanskrit mantra, "May all be happy, may all be free from illness" – the Vice President concluded his address.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya congratulating the students said, “Today marks a very important day for those receiving their degree, as they have finished one innings in life, and are starting a new chapter in their lives.” He reflected on the moment of change in the life of the students and said, “You stand at the precipice of change, as now you will be able to put into practice all that you have learnt in your education, and wherever you decide to go, remember that the nation looks at you with hope, that you will use this platform to make healthcare more accessible and affordable.” The Minister acknowledged that two years later, AIIMS will be celebrating it’s 50th convocation, and said “On the 50th Convocation of AIIMS, let us honour all the doctors from this prestigious institution, wherever in the world they may be.”

The Minister highlighted that health is also a form of development, “If citizens of a country are healthy, only then can a nation be prosperous.” He further stressed that medical colleges in the country had doubled to 1,07,000 now, from 48,000 in 2014. Dr. Mandaviya reflected that to plug the gaps in healthcare, Rs. 64000 crores are being invested across the 750 districts of India, to create a more resilient healthcare system in the country. He exhorted the students to take a resolution to serve their country, and be inspired from that resolution daily. Dr. Mandaviya further thanked the role that the parents of the students, as well as faculty had played in the education of these students. Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Dr. M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, and several senior officials from AIIMS, and the Union Health Ministry were part of the convocation ceremony.