Jagannath temple in Odisha to reopen before New Year

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to request the Odisha government for the reopening of Jagannath Temple in Puri for devotees, said an official on Saturday.

After a meeting of Chattisa Nijog (apex body of temple servitors), SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar said they are planning to reopen the temple for devotees soon with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

"Though we have not exactly decided the dates, we hope that the temple will reopen between December 22 and 24," Kumar told mediapersons in Puri.

"The recommendation to reopen the temple will be sent to the state government within two days. We will urge the government to reopen the temple for residents of Puri initially," said the SJTA chief.





The temple will be reopened only after getting permission from the government, he added.

Jagannath Temple has been out of bounds for devotees in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the general darshan of the deities will be barred for devotees on January 1 and 2, 2021 keeping in view of overcrowding which is usually witnessed every year during New Year.

Devotees outside the district will be allowed to visit the temple from January 3. Devotees with Covid negative report will be allowed to enter the temple, said Kumar.

A maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed in a day to have darshan of the Lord Jagannath and his siblings.



The use of mask and sanitiser will be compulsory for the devotees. Sanitiser will be provided at the four entrances of the temple. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued for the devotees, informed the SJTA chief.



—IANS