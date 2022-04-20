Jagan writes personalised letter to woo Tirupati voters

Tirupati: At a time when stars are descending on the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency to canvass for votes for the April 17 bypoll, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote personalised letters to the constituency's residents, listing how the state government schemes have benefited them.

Reddy addressed the letters to all the families which benefited from the state government's welfare initiatives in the past 22 months, since the YSR Congress Party came to power in the state.

Using this letters as vehicles to campaign for the Tirupati bypoll, the Chief Minister appealed to the candidates to vote for YSRCP contestant M. Gurumoorthy.

He requested the families to vote for the fan symbol in the SC-reserved Tirupati Parliamentary seat.

Directly addressing the letters to the family members, Reddy listed schemes such as YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Asara, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Amma Vodi and Pedalandariki Illu.

The CM also elaborated the development works carried out in the villages and towns for the welfare of women and farmers, and the progress made in the health and education sectors, among others.

Contrastingly, the letters did not mention any opposition parties and just listed the state government's development and welfare initiatives.

