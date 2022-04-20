Jacqueline wants to do a superwoman film

Mumbai:�Having played the love interest of a superhero in her upcoming film "A Flying Jatt", actress Jacqueline Fernandez is now keen on featuring as a superwoman in a movie. "A Flying Jatt", the superhero-action film directed by Remo D'Souza, stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role of a man with supernatural powers. When asked if she would play a superwoman in future, Jacqueline told PTI, "Hopefully, yes. I've already spoken to Remo about it. Now let's hope and see, if Remo agrees then we will go ahead." "A Flying Jatt" will be Jacqueline's third movie this year after "Dishoom" and "Housefull 3". The 30-year-old actress says she is happy with the response that the movie, scheduled to release on August 25, has evoked so far. "We have been getting great response, first the trailer and now songs. Being part of a project, where a new superhero is in town, it is amazing. From the day Remo offered it to me, I was super excited, developing the character, working on it with such a fantastic team." Produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, the film also features professional wrestler Nathan Jones and Kay Kay Menon in negative roles. The film is the fourth directorial venture of Remo, who previously helmed movies like "Faltu" and two instalments of the dance-film "ABCD". The "Kick" star says the choreographer-turned-director has a great team and is a "phenomenal" filmmaker. "I am a huge fan of Remo. So, being directed by him now has been really fun. He is a phenomenal director, with a team where all are dancers. It is daunting when you have to do a song with them but they are extremely supportive and helpful."