Jacqueline Stars In Remake Of Spice Girls' Song For Campaign

Mumbai:�Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has starred in the video remake of former British girl band Spice Girls' song "Wannabe" for Global Goals campaign to tell world leaders what girls and women want in 2016. In September 2016, world leaders will mark the first anniversary of the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals. These Global Goals aim to end poverty, fix climate change and address inequalities over the next 15 years. Project Everyone has convened the first Global Goals campaign for girls and women. The campaign on Monday previewed the "#WhatIReallyReallyWant" film at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in partnership with Getty Images and SAWA, the global cinema advertising association. The film is an updated version of the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" music video to reflect the voices of girls and women all over the world, telling world leaders what goals they 'really really want' to be achieved to help improve their lives. These include issues like quality education, an end to violence, an end to child marriage and equal pay for equal work. Talking about it, Jacqueline said in a statement: "We need to create a community where girls feel strong, safe and supported and have equal access to education, technology, health and sanitation. "What I really, really want is for people to recognize the potential of girls when they are allowed to study instead of doing household chores. And what I really, really want is to end violence against women. "I want women to feel powerful and beautiful. Nothing can stop us once we are given equal opportunities and are allowed to flourish in a secure, supportive environment. The world needs a dose of girl power and that's why I'm supporting the Global Goals Campaign for girls and women." Directed by M.J. Delaney and produced by Moxie Pictures, the film features actors, singers and dancers from India, South Africa, Nigeria, Britain and the US. The film and campaign call on people to share a picture of #WhatIReallyReallyWant for girls and women and the visual response from around the world will then be presented to world leaders at the UN General Assembly in September. The Global Goals campaign for girls and women was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, at a dinner attended by high profile advocates for the girls and women movement such as Melinda Gates, Sheryl Sandberg, Freida Pinto, Queen Rania of Jordan, Ngozi Okonjo - Iweala, Obiageli Ezekwesili as well as NGOs and campaigns including Unicef's Fight Unfair, ONE's Poverty is Sexist, Global Citizen and Chime for Change. Delaney said: "This is about modern day girl power. The Spice Girls were about a group of different women joining together and being stronger through that bond, and these differences are what we want to celebrate in this film, while showing there are some universal things that all girls, everywhere, really really want." The film "#WhatIReallyReallyWant" will be online in July 2016 on Global Goals' official YouTube channel and in SAWA member cinemas internationally.