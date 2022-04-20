Jacqueline, Sonam Kapoor among B''wood celebs in 24-hr global COVID relief gala

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar are among many Bollywood celebrities who will join 150 global stars to take part in the 24-hour broadcast, "OneHuManity (OHM) Live", to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work.

The 24-hour gala, to be held on May 29, will bring together international stars including Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Ronan Keating and Jay Shetty, with an aim to send out a message of unity, hope and positivity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The line-up also includes stars like mental-health activist Jewel, five-time Grammy Award-winner CeeLo Green, Colombian superstar Maluma, and writer Deepak Chopra.

"The OHM Live programme has been carefully constructed to feature major stars from each region as the ''''peak time'''' moves across different territories. In the Indian subcontinent, for instance, the schedule will feature contributions from Johar, Sonam, Raja Kumari, Mallika Dua, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, along with a special segment with Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline," read a statement from the organisers.

The European segment is packed with Spanish and French stars, including actors from the Netflix series "Money Heist" -- Esther Acebo, Najwa Nimri and Enrique Arce; "Elite" star Alvaro Rico, dancer Haspop, Mamadou Sakho, and Lorena Bernal along with her football coach husband Mikel Arteta, who overcame COVID19 earlier this year.

Italy will be represented by multi-Grammy award-winning singer Laura Pausini, while from the UK and Ireland, there are performances by Keating, Pixie Lott and Alexandra Burke, in addition to an in-depth interview with Lipa.

OHM Live, organised by Constellation and ITP Live, in partnership with Global Gift Foundation.

"Over the 24 hours, we wanted to make OHM Live a truly global experience  so that people everywhere would be able to participate," said Constellation co-founder Zaid Fredericks, adding: "The programme has not been designed to cater to a certain audience or a certain country but for every time zone, every region. We want to make sure that everyone understands that for 24 hours on May 29 we are all in this together, whether you''re in Africa, the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia or India. Everyone''s dream is important. Everyone''s dream needs to be heard."

It can be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, TikTok and its website. It will broadcast on Vh1 and Colors Infinity during a prime time three hour slot in India.

--IANS