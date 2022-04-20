Jacqueline ready to groove in Salman's 'Hero'?

New Delhi: 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan is loved by all in the Hindi film industry. The superstar is known to be an unsaid godfather of many newcomers in Bollywood. 'Kick' girl Jacqueline Fernandez, who got into the A-listed category of heroines�all thanks to the actor, will now be seen in another Salman Khan film. According to reports, Jackky will be seen dancing in Salman Khan's home production 'Hero'. Although, the film doesn't star him in the lead role, nonetheless Jacqueline will perform in a special song, reportedly. 'Hero' will be a launch pad for controversial actor Aditya Pancholi and Zareena Wahab's son Sooraj along with Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya. Earlier, reports also suggested that Sallu bhai will croon for one of the songs in the movie. However, no official word has come out either from the makers or from the actress as yet.