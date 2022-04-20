Jacqueline Fernandez To Endorse GLARES By Titan

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in as the face of Titan's sunglass brand GLARES. She says shades have always been her must-have accessory. "I'm excited and proud to be the brand ambassador of GLARES by Titan. Sunglasses have always been amongst my most favourite accessories," Jacqueline, who was signed on as the brand ambassador on Thursday, said in a statement. The "Kick" actress will sport the brand's new Spring/Summer '15 collection, which consists of classic and contemporary shapes. Jacqueline feels that the collection reflects her personal style and that the sunglasses are "very fashionable". "We are glad to have tied up with Jacqueline as our brand ambassador as she embodies what the brand stands for - sophisticated style and high fashion," said S. Ravi Kant, CEO, Eyewear Division, Titan Company Ltd. The collection, priced between Rs.1500-Rs.3500, is inspired by some international trends like colour blocking and are made with high-grade materials like handmade acetate and carbon fibre. For women, the range has classic and contemporary shapes like cat eyes with metal embellishments and crystals. The men's range comprises macho aviator styles, wayfarer and sporty wraps, making it a must-have accessory for the summer. The brand will be launching a multi-media campaign with Jacqueline soon.