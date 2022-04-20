    Menu
    Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a Thundering Tuesday pose for fans

    April 20, 2022


    Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be in a Thundering Tuesday mood, given the surprise she has for fans and followers on social media.

    Her latest Instagram picture is a monochrome frame that has Jacqueline striking a pose for the camera that accentuates her curves. The Bollywood star gives minimal fashion a whole new meaning in the image.

    "Far far away…" she captioned the image, which currently has 543K likes on the photo-sharing website.

    Jacqueline is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie "Bhoot Police", which also stars Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The film has completed a chunk of shoot in Himachal Pradesh, across hill stations as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.

    She will soon start shooting for "Cirkus", co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has "Kick 2" coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

