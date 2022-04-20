Jacqueline Fernandez shows her 'philanthropic' side with 'Jacqueline Builds'

Karachi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is showing her generous side with her campaign, 'Jacqueline Builds' and she claims that whenever there is someone from Bollywood who needs help for films, promotions or even charity, the fraternity always comes forth to lend a hand. The 30-year-old actress said in a recent interview, "I love how our industry always stands united. My initiative has received a lot of support from my co-stars, people who have been working with me and who have worked with me in the past. We are always there for each other," reports the Express Tribune. The 'Kick' star also said that she intends to build homes for at least 10,000 families who were affected by the deadly floods in Tamil Nadu last year. The campaign is scheduled to be launched on April 9 and Jacqueline has tied up with the NGO Habitat for Humanity for it. Further, talking about her experience of building houses for the underprivileged, Jacqueline shared it has been a surreal journey so far. On professional front, the actress has three projects lined up for this year, 'Housefull 3,' 'Dishoom' and 'A Flying Jatt.'