Jacqueline Fernandez returns to 'Race' as Jessica!

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to join the 'Race' yet again with third installment of the 'Race' franchise.

The actress will be seen in a much edgier and power-packed avatar as Jessica for 'Race 3'.

Salman Khan unveiled the poster on Twitter touting Jessica aka Jacqueline as raw power.

He said, "Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial".

The actress who was a part of the earlier franchise too shared her poster on social media saying, "..and power can be dangerous!! #Race3ThisEid #Repost @beingsalmankhan".

Director Remo D'Souza shared the first look poster of his leading lady saying,"Jessica : the storm is coming! Get ready for #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline".

Welcoming Jacqueline to the Race family for the second time, Producer Ramesh Taurani said, "Second time around with @Asli_Jacqueline in #Race3 - this time as Jessica! #Race3ThisEid".

Anil Kapoor who has been a part of all the Race films shared the poster saying, "Setting the roof on fire and how! @Asli_Jacqueline @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial #Race3ThisEid".

Bobby Deol who will mark his Race debut sharing the poster said, "Jessica - Friend or foe? Find out in #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline".

Daisy Shah shared the poster saying, @Asli_Jacqueline bringing the 'Raw Power' as Jessica in #Race3 #Race3ThisEid".

Actor Saqib Saleem took to Twitter as well to share the poster. He said,"She's definitely going to turn up the heat in #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline".

'Race 3' will be taking the action and thrill a notch higher in the third franchise. While Jacqueline Fernandez played a pivotal part in the second installment, the actress will be leading the film in its third part.

The action thriller brings back the super hit jodi of 2014's Kick as Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen sharing screen space for the second time. There has been immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness the duo on screen again.

'Race 3' will showcase Jacqueline Fernandez performing high octane action sequences for which the actress has been prepping for months now.

Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi, wherein Jacqueline will be performing stylized action sequences. The actress will be seen performing MMA techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches. She has been prepping for two hours daily to master her action moves.

While the actress has earlier been part of action flicks, Jacqueline Fernandez never performed hand to hand combat, her sequences always included weapons. It would be for the first time that the actress will be seen doing bare hand action.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

UNI



