Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Little To Imagination In This Bikini Snap

We are hooked to refreshing our Instagram feed so as to see if the beautiful Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez is uploading something or not. If we take a look at the actress's Insta account, it is exotic and creative. Apart from sharing her gorgeous pics, Jacqueline also uploads some breathtaking snaps which leaves us hooked to our mobile screens for minutes. Jacqueline is in Morocco and enjoying a day off from shoot, she hit the poolside to relax under the scorching sun. The actress shared some snaps from her poolside day on social media. First we saw Jacqueline show her pedicured feet and then she dropped a super hot pic. Jacqueline shared a sexy pic showing her almost bare back in a cut-out bikini bra. Showing her barely there bikini bra, Jacqueline gave a look of the back while her blue printed bikini bra and the cut-out sky-blue coloured straps was visible. Keeping up with the summer trends, Jacqueline wore a neon lime green coloured hot pants as she relaxed by the poolside reading a book. Styled by Narola C Jamir, Jacqueline is looking smoking hot and making monsoon super hot here in India! Jacqueline set her long soft waves on the side so as to flaunt her cut-out criss-cross detailed bikini bra perfectly. A few days ago, Jacqueline went sporty in a pink Puma t-shirt which was worn with a pair of white ripped denims. She completed the sporty chic look with a blue snapback hat from Puma and pulled off the appearance with high heels!