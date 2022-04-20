Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernanez kick started the biggest award night of this year with her �Kick�-ing performance at the 21st Annual LifeOK Screen Awards. Jacqueline, who will be soon seen in �Roy�, arrived on a palki for the maha performance of the evening. Dressed in gold and silver dress with a thigh high slit, she lit up the screen with her power packed performance. Jacqueline performed on the song �Devil� from �Kick�, then came some lovely dance moves on the newest hit number on the block � �Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan� from her upcoming film �Roy�. And no performance of hers is complete without �Jumme Ki Raat� from �Kick�. And one could hear whistles the moment she began dancing on the song. - See more at: http://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/jacqueline-fernandez-kick-ing-performance-at-life-ok-screen-awards-2015/#sthash.eXH4cHSm.dpuf