Jacqueline Fernandez joins cast of 'Bachchan Pandey'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' has now roped in actor Jacqueline Fernandez to its cast.

The action-comedy has Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon are on-board already.

"I am elated to be back working with Nadiad and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after Judwaa and Housefull series. I cannot wait to reunite with Akshay once again. It is a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together," the 'Kick' actor said.

"I am looking forward to begin the shoot in January with them. I cannot spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it is a totally different avatar," she added.

The 35-year-old actor will begin shooting with Akshay, Kriti, and Arshad from the first week of January in Jaisalmer.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay Kumar's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Recently, Arshad Warsi has been roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey's friend.

The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala's 10th collaboration with Akshay Kumar. (ANI)