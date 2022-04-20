Jacqueline Fernandez invites India to dance from home

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is set to launch an online dance competition - "Home Dancer".

It will give an opportunity to dance lovers to showcase their moves from the comfort of their homes.

The premiere of the pilot episode is slated for May 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.

"I am elated to launch Disney+ Hotstar''s unique dance competition, ''Home Dancer''. As a fitness enthusiast, dance gives me an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for my body, mind and soul," said Jacqueline.

"This show offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes to millions of viewers. As we try and cope with the new realities of social distancing, it is a great time to unleash our creative instincts and dance our way to coveted prizes on ''Home Dancer'' every week," she added.

Actor Karan Wahi will serve as the host of the show.

"While I have hosted iconic dance shows in the past, I''m extremely excited to host ''Home Dancer'' because I haven''t done anything like this before. We''re all adjusting to spending a lot of time with family and doing domestic chores while we''re stuck at home," said Karan.

"We desperately need outlets of expression and ''Home Dancer'' is just that opportunity. Dance is such a big part of our culture, and this show will draw you in with its raw appeal," he added.

To participate in the show, participants can login to the Disney+ Hotstar app, select the theme of the week and choose any one of the pre-loaded tracks to submit their respective 60-90-second dance videos on the microsite. Viewers will be given the chance to vote for the winners. Spanning a period of five weeks, there will be a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh up for grabs every week.

