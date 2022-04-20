Jacqueline Fernandez gets felicitated for fastest growing Instagram account

New Delhi: As Jacqueline Fernandez hits the mark of 20 million followers, the actress gets felicitated by Facebook and Instagram entertainment head.

Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram has seen an upward trend going ahead to become the fastest growing Instagram account.

Acknowledging the growth, Facebook and Instagram entertainment head of India facilitated Jacqueline with an award as a token of appreciation.

One of the most active celebrities on Instagram, Jacqueline time and again treats the audience with insights from her life.

From sharing pictures of her everyday phenomenon to giving major fitness goals, from treating the fans with her oh-so-hot pole dancing moves to sharing family pictures, Jacqueline has slayed it every time.

The actress who keeps posting pictures, videos and stories on her Instagram is rapidly growing on social media and actively engages with her fans and followers by going live on Instagram.

Currently, striding high on the success of her latest blockbuster 'Race 3' and the successful 'Dabangg tour', Jacqueline Fernandez is on a winning spree with her brands and performances.