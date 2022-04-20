Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for 'A Gentleman' with a brand new haircut!

Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for the release of her next 'A Gentleman' starring Sidharth Malhotra in a double role. The film is a romantic action thriller and the songs are a hit already.

Jackie recently shared a fresh photo on Instagram where she can be seen standing in front of a mirror with a brand new short haircut. The Sri Lankan beauty is looking extremely gorgeous and we can't really wait to watch 'A Gentleman'. She captioned the image as: "He said he liked my hair long so I cut it short #kavya#agentleman #25thaugust"

'A Gentleman' has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is an action rom-com which shows Sid in a double role. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25, 2017