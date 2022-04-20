Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra's 'eye candy' avatar!

New Delhi: The 'Kick' girl, Jacqueline Fernandez became talk of the town after her first film with superstar Salman Khan became a money spinner. The actress, who will next be seen in Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Brothers' recently took to Twitter and posted an 'eye candy' picture. Jackky darling posted a hot picture from the Vogue photo shoot on Instagram and shared the link on Twitter. She can be seen with actor Sidharth Malhotra in the picture, who has donned a cop's avatar for the shoot, it seems.