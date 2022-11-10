Jacqueline's Rs 200 cr money laundering case reaches Patiala House Court

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Thursday, a Delhi court is expected to hear Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's routine bail request in connection with the Enforcement Directorate case concerning the Rs 2,00 Crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

She had previously been granted temporary bail in the case by the trial court. Jacqueline Fernandez's attorney, Advocate Prashant Patil, confirmed to ANI that she (Jacqueline Fernandez) will attend the court sessions on Thursday.

Jacqueline's usual bail request was rejected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which claimed that she had never helped with the investigation and had only come forward in response to evidence. Within ten days of her meeting Sukesh, Jacqueline learned of his criminal history. She is a Bollywood actress with significant financial resources, which gives her the high status and influence described in the ED. She is not an ordinary person.

Prior to granting interim bail to Jacqueline while the regular bail case was pending, the Additional Sessions Judge sent notice to ED regarding the regular bail petition. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an offender in a supplemental charge sheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate on August 17, 2022, in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court. Additionally, the ED has repeatedly called Jacqueline Fernandez into question as part of the probe.

Jacqueline's attorney, Prashant Patil, appeared on her behalf and claimed that she always complied with the investigators and showed up to all summonses. To the best of her ability, she has provided the ED with all the facts.

Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi reportedly examined and testified that the actresses received top-of-the-line BMW vehicles as the accused Sukesh's most expensive gifts. According to the ED charge-sheet, "Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz. three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-colored stones. Two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

The ED claims that on October 20, 2021, Sukesh was challenged by Jacqueline. According to Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukash Chandrasekhar frequently booked her hotel rooms and private jet travel.

On September 12 and October 14, 2021, Nora Fatehi made statements that were recorded under section 50 of the PMLA, 2002, in which she said that Leena Paulose had booked her for a charity event and had given her an iPhone and a Gucci bag as gifts (Wife of Chandrashekhar).

Leena Paulose contacted Nora's husband, she said, and he put the phone on speaker, thanking her and saying they were admirers of hers. She went on to say that as a sign of their affection and generosity, they would give her a brand-new BMW automobile.

