Jacqueline's fashion is 'colourfully rich, vast' like Mumbai

New Delhi: (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, of Sri Lankan origin, says like Mumbai, her fashion is colourfully rich and vast, and that it's lively, bubbly and sometimes too busy.





The former beauty queen made her Bollywood acting debut with "Aladin" in 2009. Since then she has featured in Hindi films like "Murder 2", "Kick" and "Dishoom".





Since she has been staying in Mumbai for a while now, has she absorbed anything from the city in terms of fashion?





"Like the city itself, my fashion is colourfully rich and vast. It's lively and bubbly and sometimes too busy," Jacqueline told IANS in an email interview.





She believes that she has a style of her own.





"Fashion is something I love to play around with. Experimenting and innovating with different silhouettes, shoes and accessories," she said.





And now, she is seen in a campaign of popular fashion brand AM:PM of designers Ankur and Priyanka Modi.





"It's always amazing to see how intricately detailed the pieces are in terms of embellishments and embroidery stitches. They design so that the person wearing it is actually comfortable and looks supremely elegant due to this. Also the fine tailoring which gives it all a classy finishing touch," said the actress about the duo's work.





She says the latest collection titled Zivar is festive, but not in the usual way.





"It's got a very modern Indian feel to it and I found pieces that were part of a certain ensemble, but could also be worn with various other things...giving me a choice to style it my way," she said.





Talking about festive wear, she said: "Every culture has its own festivals and I love to wear attires which are true to those festivals. It's always a great experience.





Bidriware, an ancient metal handicraft that originated in Persia and flourished in the 14th century, is at the heart of the inspiration of the designers' collection.





So, is there any fashion trend of another era that she likes?





"I grew up in the 1990s and it is such a nostalgic feeling that the 1990s trends have now made a comeback. I am loving it because I get to re-live and relish my fashion moments then and now as well," said the 31-year-old, who admires fashion sense of celebrities like Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Audrey Hepburn for their timeless beauty and style.





"Currently, I'd say Gigi Hadid (model)," she added.





--IANS