Jackie Shroff attends Ganpati celebration at Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Jackie Shroff reached Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s residence for the Ganpati celebration.

Deputy CM Fadnavis and his family performed the visarjan of Lord Ganesha's idol at his home.

Jackie shared that there is a lot that one can learn while looking at Ganpati's idol. “From his trunk, ears and eyes, we can learn a lot. We can learn to speak less and focus more, and one must have the wisdom and power to digest.

He added, “Just I pray to Him to again come next year.”

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people.

On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees wish Bappa goodbye in the hope that he will visit their houses the next year to bestow blessings.

The Hindu lunar calendar's sixth month, Bhadrapada, or Ganesh Chaturthi, begins on the fourth day of that month. The ten-day festival ends on the fourteenth day of the month, which is referred to as Chaturdashi.

Interestingly, the day set aside for worshipping Lord Vishnu falls on the day after Ganeshotsav, the festival honouring Lord Ganesh.

—ANI