Jackie Chan is a very good dancer: Disha Patani

New Delhi: (IANS) Actress Disha Patani, who will be seen sharing screen space with Jackie Chan in the Sino-Indian film Kung Fu Yoga, says the legendary actor is a very "good dancer".

"I think all of us enjoyed a lot. I think the Chinese crew enjoyed more than us. For them, it was a fantasy to watch Bollywood dancing… It was a very good experience and Jackie is a very good dancer. I think because of the action, he understands beats and music," Disha told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"I think Jackie always wanted to do a Bollywood number," added Disha, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story".

The 21-year-old says it was an "amazing experience" for her to work with Chan, who has worked in films like "Rush Hour", "Drunken Master" and "The Medallion".

"It was amazing (working with Jackie Chan). I think one of the best experiences I had. He is Jackie Chan, you don't have to ask me about how was my experience… I was his huge fan when I was young. I still remember the first time I met him I was like… I was zoned out and couldn't believe," the actress said.

Disha says she was star-struck while shooting for the film.

She will be seen playing an archeologist in "Kung Fu Yoga", which will hit the screens on January 28.

Talking about her role, Disha said: "I'm playing an Indian girl, who hails from Rajasthan and is a princess. I'm also an archaeologist and then I meet Jackie and the story happens."

"Kung Fu Yoga", a Sino-Indian project, is part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India.

The film also stars actors Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood.

Directed by Stanley Tong, the action comedy film is shot in India, Dubai and Beijing.





