J P Nadda To Lay Foundation Stones Of Medical Colleges In J&K

Srinagar: Union minister J P Nadda will lay foundation stones of three medical colleges, to be set up at a cost of around Rs 189 crore each, in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. These colleges will be set up at Rajouri in Jammu division, Anantnag in south Kashmir and Baramulla in the north. " The state government vigorously pursued for expediting the process with the Centre and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has conveyed approval for three colleges in the first instance," an official spokesperson said today. "The foundation stones will be laid on May 15 by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda," he said. Minister for Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat conveyed his gratitude to the Centre, especially the Union Minister, for paying special attention to up-gradation of health facilities in the state and sanctioning five medical colleges, the spokesperson said. The approval for the remaining two colleges, to be set up in Kathua and Doda, is likely to be conveyed by the Centre as soon as the formalities are finalised, Bhagat said. "With setting up of five medical colleges, there would not only be a notable improvement in the overall health services, the state would also become self-sufficient in creating the required manpower for manning the health institutions," the minister said. He said the state government would continue to make best efforts to augment the health sector with the active support of the Centre. Asserting that the Central government is "liberal in providing funds and other logistic support" for improving the health infrastructure across the state, Bhagat said the state Government would formulate a comprehensive programme for expanding and strengthening health and diagnostic facilities, especially in the rural and far-flung areas.