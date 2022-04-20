J P Nadda offers prayers with family at Jageshwar Dham

Almora (The Hawk): BJP National President JP Nadda reached Uttarakhand's famous Jageshwar Dham with family today, where he recited Mahamrityunjaya Jaap, Rudrabhishek. Nadda was welcomed by the local people and BJP workers on his arrival at Jageshwar. MP Ajay Tamta said that it is a matter of pride for the area, that the national president of BJP J P Nadda reached Jageshwar Dham. We welcome him and his family.