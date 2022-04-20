J Law confirms `X-Men: Apocalypse` would be last one as Mystique

Washington: Jennifer Lawrence has said that the upcoming 'X-Men: Apocalypse' movie would be her last one as Mystique . The 24-year-old Academy Award winner said with a smile on her face that yes, it will be her last one in the famous superhero franchise, E! Online reported. Lawrence's 'X-Men' co-star and former boyfriend Nicholas Hoult also revealed that 'Apocalypse' would be his final movie playing Beast. ' X-Men: Apocalypse', which is set in the 1980s and directed by Bryan Singer, will hit the theaters on May 27, 2016. ANI