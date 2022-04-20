J-K: Tourists enjoy first snowfall at Patnitop

Udhampur: As the first snowfall received in Patnitop on Monday, tourists witnessed a mesmerizing view of the Valley covered in a white blanket.

In Patnitop which is a famous tourist spot in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, tourists were seen playing with snow, taking a ride on a cable car, and enjoying among themselves.

"We came here to experience the snowfall and we are enjoying the chilled weather here with all the COVID-19 protocols," Nazia, a tourist told ANI.

A large number of tourists visit the Valley every year, but this year, businesses are affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This heavy snowfall has cheered all associated with tourism industry like hoteliers, taxi operators, shopkeepers, vendors, photographers who hope of seeing good businesses especially around New Year," said another tourist Wasim.

Apart from that, the heavy snowfall also affected the normal lives in several areas including Rajouri, Sanasar, Barote. (ANI)