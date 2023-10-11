J-K: Skywalk project at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to be inaugurated by President Murmu

Katra (Jammu & Kashmir): A skywalk project at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan is set to be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu during her two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Wednesday.

The work on the much-needed skywalk, which would separate the pilgrims coming to and leaving the shrine near the Bhawan area, started in August last year and is expected to be over before Navratri in October.

The decision to extend the skywalk was taken after a stampede earlier this year, which left 12 people dead and 16 injured near Gate No. 3 at Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

The skywalk project was proposed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a bid to decongest the Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

The skywalk will stand 20 feet above the surface and will help reduce the chaos between Manokama Bhawan and Gate Number 3.

According to sources, the skywalk would come up at the entry point to the shrine, enabling smooth passage of devotees, while the exit would remain the same.

The CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, shared images of the newly designed 'Navdurga Path' on social media platform X.



"Aesthetically designed and artistically embellished 'Navdurga Path' at the entrance to upcoming Skywalk at Bhawan, shall enrich the Yatra experience for devotees visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine this #ShardiyaNavratri onwards," he posted on X.

The 'Navdurga Path' at Vaishno Devi Bhawan is set to be inaugurated before the Shardiya Navratri, which will start on October 15 and end on October 24.

—ANI