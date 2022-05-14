J-K: SIA files chargesheet in terror financing case

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a court in connection with a terror financing case in which three associates of terrorists were arrested here and Rs 43 lakh was seized from their possession last year, officials said.

The associates were transporting the money from Punjab to Kashmir, they said.

The SIA had taken the case from J-K Police last year for further investigation.

"The State investigation Agency Jammu produced a chargesheet in terror financing case today in the court of law," an official said.

As per the case details, a consignment of cash was being shifted to south Kashmir from Punjab, following which a special team was constituted which laid a checkpoint at Sidhra bridge in the Nagrota area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on November 17 last year.

During checking, a vehicle was stopped and the men travelling in it were questioned about their movement but they could not give a satisfactory answer. On their personal search and as well as that of the vehicle, two bags containing cash of Rs 43 lakh were recovered.

Further questioning of the suspects made it clear that the amount was being transported from Punjab to Kashmir for financing the terror activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad, as per the chargesheet.

The arrested persons were in constant touch with their handlers across the border as well as with the terrorists in south Kashmir, it stated.—PTI