    J-K: Shah lays martyr's memorial foundation stone, hands appointment letters to kin of slain cops

    Nidhi Khurana
    June24/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Srinagar: On Saturday, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, laid the cornerstone of a martyr's memorial and presented appointment letters to the families of eight Jammu and Kashmir Police officers who lost their lives while serving the community.

    The 'Balidaan Stambh' memorial, which is part of the Srinagar Smart City programme, is a tribute to the martyrs who gave their life for the country, as stated by the officials.

    Shah, who was in the territory for two days, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the cornerstone of the park in Prapat Park, not far from the Lal Chowk commercial district.—Inputs from Agencies

