J-K: Security forces detonate 3 suspicious gas cylinders found in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Friday detonated three suspicious gas cylinders found in Ganapora village of Kralgund in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, according to an official release.

The suspicious cylinders were detonated in a controlled manner by the Army's road opening party (ROP) in collaboration with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles (30RR) and Handwara Police.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police stated in an official release, "In a swift response to a potential security threat, the ROP of 25 ADP in collaboration with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles (30RR) and Handwara Police, successfully detonated three suspicious small gas cylinders found along the roadside in Ganapora, area of Kralgund Handwara in Kupwara district."

"At approximately 8:00 am, the ROP of 25 ADP discovered three suspicious small gas cylinders concealed under some bushes, approximately 100 meters from the Ganapora crossing, leading towards Udipura," it added.

"Recognising the potential danger, the security forces acted promptly to assess and mitigate the threat. At around 1030 hours, the joint team of 30RR and Handwara Police safely detonated the suspicious cylinders," it stated further.

Subsequent probe and examination of the cylinders revealed that contained urea, a non-lethal substance. There were no injuries or reports of damage to life or property during this incident, it added.



"The authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the motives and those responsible for placing these cylinders in a public area. Security measures have been reinforced in the vicinity to ensure the safety and well-being of the local community," the J-K Police stated in the release.

The local authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objects to the nearest police unit, it added.

Last month, a suspicious object, which appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), was detected on Srinagar Baramulla National Highway at Hanjiwera Pattan and defused by the security forces.

Security arrangements were beefed up and traffic movement halted in Baramulla after the suspicious object was detected on the National Highway.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) arrived at the spot after receiving word of the object.

Earlier in August, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in Jammu's Nagrota and was defused before it could cause any damage, officials said.

—ANI