J-K: Police form 11 teams to investigate Reasi terror attack, search underway

A combing operation is currently underway in the dense forest area near the incident site, with the Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force using drones for search operations.

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir police have formed 11 teams to investigate the Reasi terror attack, which took place on Sunday evening, said the police.

"Regarding the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, we have some leads which we are following. We have formed 11 teams to delve into the matter. However, it would be premature to tell how many terrorists were involved in the attack. We are continuously receiving leads and inputs, accordingly, we will take further action. Prima facie, two to three terrorists were involved in the attack", said Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Udhampur range), while speaking to ANI.

"Meanwhile, we are following the leads. Search in underway into the matter", he added.

The terror attack took place in J-K's Reasi district on Sunday after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge after terrorists opened fire killing at least nine people and leaving over 30 injured.

"As per eyewitnesses, two (terrorists) were there as of now. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search in the area," Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that five teams have been formed to conduct the search operation in the dense forest area in and around the incident spot.

The Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force are also present at the site. Drones are also being used to search the forest area.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assessing the situation in Reasi and the NIA's forensic team is working on collecting evidence.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday announced an ex-gratia amounting to Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in Reasi terror attack.

—ANI