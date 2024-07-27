J-K: Doda police release sketch of 3 terrorists

A reward of Rs 5 lakh is offered for information leading to their capture. In another incident, Pakistani armed personnel crossed the LOC in Machhal Sector, engaging in a firefight with Indian troops.

Doda (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police released sketches of three terrorists on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a recent terror incident in the Doda district.



In a post on X, District Police Doda said, "J&K Police Distt Doda Release Sketches Of (03) Terrorists who are Moving In Doda and Involved in a recent Terror Incident at Urar Bagi area Of Dessa Doda."

Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on each terrorist, the police said.

Meanwhile, a group of two to three armed personnel from Pakistan crossed the Line of Control (LOC) and fired on a forward Army post from close proximity, taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility in the Machhal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

One intruder was killed in the exchange of fire, while an Indian Army soldier injured in the encounter succumbed to his injuries.

The Public Relations Officer (Defence), Srinagar, said, "Taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility along the Line of Control in Machhal Sector, a group of two to three armed personnel crossed the LC and fired on a forward Army post from close proximity. Alert troops responded vigorously, and in the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistani intruder has been killed along with the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores."

"The identification and affiliation of this Pakistani national are being ascertained," the PRO said.

"During this intense fire exchange, two of our brave soldiers also suffered grave injuries and were immediately evacuated to the Base Hospital in Srinagar. Unfortunately, one of these bravehearts has succumbed to his injuries. The other brave soldier is responding well to treatment and care and is presently stable," the PRO added.

The PRO stated that in the past, "similar attempts by infiltrators, actively aided and abetted by the Pakistani Army, have exploited thick foliage and poor visibility conditions but have always, as today, been successfully thwarted and disrupted."

"The Indian Army is firm in its resolve and commitment to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control and defeat the nefarious and inimical designs of the Pakistan Army," the PRO added.

—ANI