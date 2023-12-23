    Menu
    J-K: As Rajouri encounter rages on, infiltration bid foiled at Akhnoor sector of Jammu

    Intense Operations Unfold: Rajouri Encounter Claims Lives, While Indian Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt at Khour. Vigilance and Response at Peak as Suspected Movement of Terrorists Detected. Updates on Security Operations in Jammu's Akhnoor Sector.

    Representative Image

    Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): As the encounter in the Rajouri sector, which claimed the lives of four soldiers, continued on Saturday, an infiltration bid was foiled in the International Border (IB) at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army informed through a social media post.
    The army informed that the suspected movement of four terrorists was detected through surveillance devices on the intervening night of December 22 and December 23.

    "Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 December 2023. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X.

    —ANI

