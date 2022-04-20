J-K: Army organises artificial limb fitment camp in Kupwara

Kupwara: The Indian Army on Monday organised an artificial limb fitment camp at the Pharkian area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in collaboration with Jaipur-based NGO Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).



During the event, five types of medical aid were distributed among the beneficiaries including artificial limbs, wheelchairs, callipers, crutches and hearing aids.

A total of 11 artificial limbs, 17 wheelchairs, five callipers, eight crutches and 35 hearing aids were distributed during the event.

Dr DK Mehta, President of BMVSS, said that the camp helped many people.

Commanding officer 6 RR Deepak Deswal said, "A detailed hearing test was also conducted to identify aids that could facilitate better hearing for the affected."

"Most of the beneficiaries in the camp were people who lost their legs in mine blasts. Patients who were found to have polio-related problems were examined by medical officers and were fitted with callipers, crutches and provided with wheelchairs, based on the severity of their deformities," Deswal said.

Mohd Gulzar Mir, a beneficiary said, "I thank the Army to conduct such a camp and helped the people here. I also thank Dr DK Mehta for coming here all the way from Jaipur for motivating us."

Mazaaj Ahmad Khan, a local resident said appreciated the step taken by the Army.

"I salute Army for helping the people in the Union Territory," Khan said. (ANI)