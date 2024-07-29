J-K: 4 people killed in explosion in Sopore

The incident occurred while unloading scrap from Ladakh. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway.

Sopore (J&K): Four people were killed in a mysterious explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Divya D, told ANI, "This incident (mysterious explosion) took place in Shair Colony Sopore. The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo, Azam Ashraf Mir, Mohammad Azhar and Adil Rashid Bhat...All were scrap dealers."

The official said that the incident took place when the deceased were unloading the scrap brought on Monday from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"Today they brought some scrap from Ladakh, and while they were unloading that, the incident took place," the official said.

A FIR has been lodged and an investigation has been taken up, SSP added.

"The medical-legal formalities of the bodies are underway in the hospital and a forensic service legal team will arrive soon to investigate the incident," SSP added.

The official said that the area has been sanitised.

Security forces were deployed in the area following the incident to maintain law and order.

Locals also gathered at the spot following the incident.

—ANI