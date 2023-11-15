J-K: 36 passengers dead, 6 in critical condition as bus plunges into gorge in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: Thirty-six people died and 19 others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed in a post on X about the 36 deaths and said that out those injured six people were said to be in a critical condition.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences and in a statement on 'X' said that the local administration is actively engaged in the rescue operation at the site of the accident.

The mishap took place as the bus carrying 55 passengers and on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and rolled down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area on the highway.

"Saddened to share the update from DC Doda Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately, 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious," Minister Singh posted on X.

The Union Minister said that he had spoken to the Doda District Commissioner, Harvinder Singh and that the injured are being shifted to Government Medical College Doda.

Singh said, "Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required being provided. I am in constant touch".



Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons," Sinha tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condoled the loss of lives in a post on X.

"Deeply shocked & saddened about the tragic road accident at Assar in Doda. Deepest condolences to the families of those feared dead & hope the administration expedites rescue operations," Muft posted on X.

