    J-K: 3 dead, 5 injured after car skids off Doda Marmat road, falls into gorge

    Pankaj Sharma
    October7/ 2023
    Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Three people were killed and five others injured after a car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Humbal in Doda Marmat road in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
    "Yesterday, late evening, a car rolled off a gorge at Humbal on Doda Marmat road. Three people died and 5 were injured in the accident," DDC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan said.

    Further details are awaited.
    Earlier, on Thursday, three people were killed as a dumper skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Dudu area of the Udhampur district, the local police said.
    One person was also injured in the accident, according to officials.

    —ANI

