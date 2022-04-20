J-K: 3 Al-Badre terrorists eliminated in Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major success in the Valley, three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Al-Badre were killed by the security forces in an encounter in the Hadipora area of Shopian district, officials said on Sunday.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian broke out last night. A search operation is still underway.



According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, police and security forces made sincere efforts to take the surrender of the newly recruited terrorist but other terrorists did not allow him to surrender.

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified terrorists killed (toll 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

"All three terrorists of Al-Badre killed in the Shopian encounter. Police and security forces made sincere efforts to take the surrender of the newly recruited terrorist. Parents also made appeals but other terrorists did not allow him to surrender," the IGP Kashmir said.

Further details are awaited.

