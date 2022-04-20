J-K Students Association Requests U'khand CM To Take Action Against Colleges Who Are Harassing Students

Dehradun: While speaking to ANI in Dehradun on November 30, the spokesperson of Jammu - Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami said, "After the abrogation of Article 370, there was total clamp down in the Kashmir Valley so some students were stuck at home and couldn't report at their colleges on time." "Thereafter, colleges and universities imposed late fine on Kashmiri students. Penalising them is not justified. This is harassment," he added. "We request Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to take action against such colleges who are harassing students and charging unnecessary fine," Nasir further stated.