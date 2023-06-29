J-K LG to flag off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrim from Jammu base camp on Friday

Jammu: According to official, the first group of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra will be flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on June 30. This would be done amid a multi-tiered security structure.

The first group of pilgrims planning to visit the cave shrine of Lord Shiva at an elevation of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas will soon depart for the twin base camps in Kashmir.

First thing on Friday morning, LG Sinha will wave off the first group of pilgrims. Both the traditional 48-kilometer Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter, steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district will be used to launch the 62-day journey from Kashmir on July 1.—Inputs from Agencies