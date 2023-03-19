J-K LG says he'll resign if recruited fraudulently

Srinagar: Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said he would resign if anyone could show that the recruiting process in the Union Territory wasn't fair.

The results of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration Services exam were announced within three hours of the final candidate's interview, setting a new record. His comments come as the administration faces backlash for hiring Aptech, a company on the government's blacklist, to administer the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board exam.

Some people have voiced concerns about the choices that were made. Results were released within three hours after the last candidate was interviewed for the Jammu and Kashmir Administration Services test, a first since Independence.—Inputs from Agencies