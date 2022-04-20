J-K LG pays tribute to soldier who lost life during cross border shelling

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tribute to Indian Army's Junior Commissioner Officer Subedar Sukhdev Singh who lost his life during the unprovoked cross border shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district on Monday.

"Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Subedar Sukhdev Singh, JCO, Indian Army who attained martyrdom during the unprovoked cross border shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district on Monday," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir (DIPR-JK) tweeted.

Saluting the courage and valour of the valiant soldiers, the Lt Governor said that our brave Army personnel are serving the nation with utmost dedication and determination.

"The nation will remain indebted to brave hearts like Subedar Sukhdev Singh who made supreme sacrifice to safeguard the country's territorial integrity and ensuring a safe and secure environment for our citizens," Sinha said.

According to the information department, the Lt Governor expressed solidarity with the family members of the martyr and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

On Monday, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at 6.30 pm.

—ANI