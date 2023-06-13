J-K HC expresses displeasure over admin's response to PIL on 'illegal occupation' of ministerial bungalows

Jammu: On Monday, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir voiced its disapproval with an administrative report, saying that it failed to address the problem raised in a public interest litigation (PIL) involving the illegal use of ministerial bungalows by former ministers, MPs, and bureaucrats in the Union Territory.

Chief Justice N Kotishwar Singh and Justice Puneet Gupta, sitting as a division bench, have ordered the J&K government to explain the accommodations they have made for these individuals and the rationale behind them at the next hearing on July 19.

We have read the report that was submitted under wraps. The court stated in its judgement that the study "does not address the issue which was raised before this court," meaning whether or not a person eligible to security cover would also be entitled to government accommodation.—Inputs from Agencies