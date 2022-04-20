J-K Guv Pays Tributes To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh On Kisan Diwas

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): On the occasion of the National Farmers' Day (Kisan Diwas), Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The former Prime Minister played a pivotal role in empowerment of the farmers, Sinha was quoted as saying in the official statement.

Acknowledging the massive contribution of the farmers in the nation's growth and development, the Lt Governor observed that the day must be seen as an opportunity to create awareness among people, especially the youth, on the importance of farmers and farming for a healthy and prosperous nation.

Sinha said that the welfare of the farmers is one of the key focus areas of the J-K government and laid special emphasis on providing sustained handholding to the farmers, besides giving a determined push to agriculture and allied sectors for achieving better results on the ground.

Farmers have a major role to play in achieving inclusive growth of the nation. There is ample scope of entrepreneurship in Agriculture and allied fields and more youth should be encouraged to take up Agriculture as a career, said the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)